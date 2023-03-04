Kudumbashree groups to help launch new enterprises, says Minister

March 04, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve said here on Saturday that the Department of Industries would join hands with local self-government bodies to launch new enterprises under the Kudumbashree auxiliary groups.

Forty-one per cent of the 1,34,000 new enterprises registered in the State in the current year are owned by women, and 95,000 units have been registered in municipal and panchayat areas alone, he added.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of a programme organised to mark micro-credit disbursal to Kudumbashree groups in Thrikkakra West under an initiative of the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation.

Mr. Rajeeve said that loans provided by various agencies should be utilised to improve productivity. He added that the department would convene a meeting of agencies providing loans soon to discuss how loans could be converted into enterprises. Training should be offered on managing enterprises before loans are disbursed. Kerala has huge potential for the growth of small enterprises, he said.

The backbone of the success of the Year of Enterprises campaign is the cooperation between the Industries department and local bodies. As many as 17 departments have been brought together to set up a complaints redressal mechanism to settle complaints in 30 days, Mr. Rajeeve said.

A total of ₹713 crore has been disbursed as loans by the Backward Classes Development Corporation this year. Forty-one Kudumbashree groups in Thrikkakara West will be given micro credit to the tune of ₹3 crore. A.A. Ibrahimkutty, municipal vice chairman, and councillors Smitha Sunny and Suneera Firoz were among those present at the occasion.