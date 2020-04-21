Kudumbashree food unitsfacing lockdown heat

The lockdown has hit hard 1,500-odd food-based micro enterprises under the Kudumbashree Mission in Ernakulam.

Of the nearly 5,000 micro enterprises in the district, one-third of the women-owned units are food-based, according to the district wing of the Kudumbashree Mission.

The lockdown has severely affected the livelihood of the women entrepreneurs.

“We have been able to engage a few of the women through the nearly 60 Janakeeya hotels opened after the breakout of COVID-19. However, many others who were making perishable goods had been affected badly. They were not able to clear the products that were made just before the lockdown was announced,” said T.P. Geevarghese, District Mission Co-ordinator.

The prolonged lockdown had taken a toll on the monthly earnings of the women hoteliers.

“Of the three outlets we were running, two are remaining closed since the start of the lockdown. We have converted the third one into a Janakeeya hotel where a meal is priced ₹20. The sale of takeaway food in these times would lessen our financial burden marginally,” said Shobha, member of a self-help group at Ponnurunni.

The economic fallout of the lockdown has also impacted several women who were employed in various roles at the micro enterprises run by the self-help groups. Rajani, who works as a waiter at a Kudumbashree hotel, said that she could not join the Janakeeya hotel initiative due to lack of public transport. “My daily income was a major boost to my family. We have cut down expenses to overcome the present crisis,” she said.

The self-help groups have requested the local bodies to open more Janakeeya hotels immediately to help them tide over the crisis.