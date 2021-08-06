Kudumbashree entrepreneurs pin hopes on Onam fairs

KOCHI

06 August 2021 21:59 IST

Three-day events planned in the lead-up to Onam in compliance with COVID-19 protocol

Over 4,000 micro-entrepreneurs under the District Kudumbashree Mission devastated by the pandemic are pinning their hopes on the annual Onam markets to recoup what little they could amid the continuing cloud of uncertainty.

The district mission is planning three-day fairs in the lead-up to Onam at the level of all Community Development Societies (CDS) in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.

“We have given 42 CDSs the infrastructure to set up fairs in addition to ₹12,000 to all rural CDSs and ₹15,000 to all urban CDSs. These fairs remain the sole lifeline for the 4,000-odd micro-entrepreneurs and 2,000-odd activity groups, which get activated during festivals seasons and such other occasions with potential for doing business,” said S. Ranjini, district coordinator, District Kudumbashree Mission.

Advertising

Advertising

The order for contributing chips and ‘sharkaravaratty’ to one lakh Onam kits of Supplyco has come as a boon to women entrepreneurs during these tough times. With Supplyco distributing 4 lakh kits in Ernakulam alone, they are expecting more orders in the days to come.

Though the district mission used to hold a mega district-level fair during the Onam season, it has not yet received consent from the authorities for holding it this time in view of the pandemic restrictions. Even the 101 Onam fairs by CDSs are in a shroud of uncertainty considering that they will be allowed subject to restrictions at the local body level depending on the spread of the pandemic.

“We have decided to focus on the products of our units steeped in loss owing to the pandemic and that of our joint liability groups. We have also asked CDSs to come up with innovative marketing ideas like delivery of special Onam kits at the doorstep,” said Ms. Ranjini.

The entrepreneurs remain desperate for Onam fairs to be held considering the devastation they have faced by way of complete washout of potential markets owing to the pandemic. Summer used to be especially profitable to them on account of numerous occasions to run fairs. Kudumbashree used to be an active participant and reaped sizeable returns from Saras fairs conducted by the Ministry of Rural Development.

Before the onset of the pandemic, the district Onam fairs of the Kudumbashree used to do business anywhere between ₹8 crore and ₹10 crore. While that figure looks unlikely, Kudumbashree entrepreneurs hope that they would do at least reasonable business.