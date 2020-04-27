Kudumbashree counselling centres offer solace

Snehitha Kendras and community counselling facilities under the Kudumbashree State Mission came to the aid of 1,04,000 persons between March 16 and April 23.

The mission had engaged 360 community counsellors across the State after the lockdown came into force.

Help in time

Counsellors and Snehitha Kendras have come to the assistance of women facing violence at home. They have also offered refuge to women in distress, besides providing psychological support in times of need, said a communication from the mission. Every district has a Snehitha Kendra.

The mission has drawn from its experience of providing counselling and psychological support to people in distress during and after the floods in August 2018. It also extended support to 39,408 people during the floods. Community counsellors had played a major role in the mission, the communication added.

The mission, which is completely engaged in empowering women and preventing inter-generational transmission of poverty, had taken into consideration the lockdown environment and the possibility of discord in many homes. It had succeeded in reaching the message of its availability during the lockdown period through various media platforms.

Those who have sought help from the community counselling centres include those in fear of COVID-19, those with special needs, those facing domestic discord, children, and those addicted to drugs and alcohol.

Around 30,000 people facing possible infection were given counselling. As many as 23,000 in isolation also received help.

Those who served as community counsellors included women chosen from Kudumbashree groups. They were trained under the Kudumbashree and underwent a certificate course in counselling, the communication said.