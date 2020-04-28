Kudumbashree clothbags for Supplyco

Around 4,000 women under the Kudumbashree Mission will produce 2.5 million cloth bags for the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco). They have already produced more than one million bags now.

The bags will be used for the supply of free provisions being distributed by the State government during the lockdown period. Made of a mix of polyester and cotton, the bags can carry 16 kg of provisions.

Nearly 800 Kudumbashree units have produced 11,66,431 cloth bags till April 26. They will produce about one lakh bags a day.

The actual demand is for nine million bags but the Kudumbashree has taken upon itself the task of providing whatever production can be achieved, says a press release.