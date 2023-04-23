Kudumbashree capable of developing entrepreneurship in Kerala, says Industries Minister

April 23, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

Kudumbashree has a strong structure to develop entrepreneurship in the State, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said. He was inaugurating the micro enterprises conclave organised here on Sunday as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Kudumbashree Mission.

The Minister released the logo and video of the Kudumbashree She Starts programme at the inauguration. He later distributed prizes to the best Community Development Society (CDS) workers from each of the districts in the State.

He said every home could be a hub of small enterprises when educated homemakers were given training in the required fields of their skill and aptitude. The Kudumbashree Mission also aims to achieve great things through the She Starts programme. He said he was happy that the Mission was joining hands with the Industries department.

Ernakulam district panchayat president Ullas Thomas said the Mission would help launch new enterprises. Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malik said the She Starts programme was being launched as part of a slew of programmes under the Mission. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh also spoke.

One of the key features of the two-day micro enterprises conclave here on Sunday was the session on e-commerce. There were also classes on development of enterprises. For the second day on Sunday, successful entrepreneurs under the Kudumbashree recollected their experiences and shared their view of starting and maintaining a successful enterprise.