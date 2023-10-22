ADVERTISEMENT

Kudumbashree Cafes join cooking fest at Food Craft Institute

October 22, 2023 06:53 am | Updated 06:53 am IST - KOCHI

The celebrations will showcase before the world Kerala’s achievements in various sectors. Exhibitions and sales, food festivals, seminars, screening of movies, flower shows, and arts and cultural programmes will be part of the event

The Hindu Bureau

Contestants at a cooking competition organised for Kudumbashree members at the Food Craft Institute, Kalamassery, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Kudumbashree Cafes selected from different blocks in Ernakulam district joined a cooking festival at the Food Craft Institute, Kalamassery, as part of ‘Keraleeyam 2023’, the Kerala Foundation Day celebrations between November 1 and 7 in Thiruvananthapuram.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh was among the dignitaries who visited the cooking festival on Saturday. Kudumbashree Mission District Coordinator T.M. Regina, programme and assistant district coordinator Ambily Thankappan, manager P.R. Arun, and Food Craft Institute Principal S. Girsh were among those present.

