KU VC selection panel nomination: HC adjourns hearing on appeal against court directive

January 16, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to January 17 hearing on an appeal filed against a single judge’s directive to University of Kerala to nominate its member to the selection committee constituted by the Chancellor for appointment of Vice Chancellor.

The HC had earlier stayed the order on the appeal filed by Vishnu A. from Kollam and another person challenging the single judge’s order. The petitioners contended that as per UGC 2018 Regulations, the Chancellor had no authority to constitute a search-cum-selection committee. Besides, the power vested with the Chancellor under section 10 of the Kerala University Act to nominate a person had also gone away with the coming into force the 2018 Regulations.

Therefore, the directives given by the single judge were contrary to the UGC Regulations, 2018. The petitioners also argued that directives issued by the single judge could jeopardise the right of the Senate to constitute the search-cum-selection committee as mandated by UGC regulations.