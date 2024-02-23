KU V-C in-charge failed to submit facts of senate meet before Chancellor: R. Bindu

February 23, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu on Friday accused the Kerala University (KU) Vice-Chancellor (V-C) in-charge of having submitted a report consisting of baseless allegations on the recent controversial senate meeting before Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Referring to the report submitted by Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal alleging that she had violated the rules prescribed under the Kerala University Act by chairing the senate meeting, the Minister said that the Vice-Chancellor should have acted fairly by submitting the facts before the Chancellor.

On reports that the State had lost its share of the funds allocated under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), she said that the project has been renamed as Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM USHA). The government had shared its concerns over certain clauses under the renewed scheme. The Centre had agreed to address it and we will be submitting the proposals soon, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.