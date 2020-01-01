Kochi

KTM Society to execute green projects

The Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society will implement initiatives under the nascent Green Cochin Mission as its major policy programme to speed up the ongoing efforts to free Kochi, Kerala’s top tourist city, of waste.

The society, which conducts the biennial KTM that hosts the country’s largest buyer-seller meet in the tourism segment, has pledged its cooperation for the recent cleanliness drive launched by the District Legal Services Authority.

Waste management is focal to the nine-point programme KTM Society has been implementing for four years as part of its green initiatives, said its convener and former president Abraham George. Besides giving school students classes, KTM Society will hold awareness sessions for domestic travellers with the cooperation of foreign tourists. The Society, for instance, has lent support to the Mission’s bid to make the Cochin Carnival’s New Year celebrations green, he added.

