ADVERTISEMENT

KSU’s education bandh total

June 21, 2023 04:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The education bandh called by the Kerala Students Union (KSU) over controversies involving leaders of the Students Federation of India (SFI) in the State’s higher education sector was total on Tuesday.

The organisation called for a Statewide protest after it was found that SFI leader Nikhil Thomas had furnished a fake degree certificate to secure admission for the M.Com programme at MSM College, Kayamkulam.

KSU activists staged protests on campuses demanding action against those involved in the illegal act. They also blamed the police for going slow in the inquiry against Vidya K., a former SFI leader, who had allegedly submitted a fake experience certificate to gain guest lecturer appointment at Government R.G.M Arts and Science College at Attapady.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Aloshious Xavier, State president of the KSU, said a complaint had been submitted before the State Police Chief demanding a detailed probe to bring out the involvement of the top leadership of the SFI in fake certificate cases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US