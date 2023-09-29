KSUM’s Women Startup Summit called off after housekeeping staff dies in accident

September 29, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Startup Mission’s fifth edition of Women Startup Summit (WSS 5.0) that was scheduled to be held on its Kalamassery premises on Friday was called off after a woman housekeeping staffer fell off the escalator in what was apparently a freak accident and died.

Mary M.P., 49, from Chertala was reportedly engaged in cleaning the escalator when she fell to a floor below and succumbed to injuries. This was just a few minutes before the start of the event that was aimed at strengthening women entrepreneurship.

A KSUM press note read, “Our deepest condolences and sympathies go out to her family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We are dedicated to provide any assistance and support to help them cope with their loss.”

Ticket holders will be contacted directly regarding refunds or rescheduling of the event, it added. KSUM is the State government’s nodal agency established in 2006 for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.

When contacted, KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop Ambika said he was not present on the premises when the tragedy occurred. “The escalator was closed using a panel after the incident by the time I reached there. Employees said they were alerted by a loud noise, and Ms. Mary was taken to hospital where she was declared dead,” he added.

The Kalamassery police said how the fatal accident occurred was being ascertained, including defect if any with the escalator. A case of unnatural death has been registered.