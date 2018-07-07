KSUM to publish ranking of innovation cells on campuses

Perform or perish is the message that the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) aims to convey to Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Cells (IEDCs) on college campuses as it edges close to publishing their ranking.

The Information and Communication Technology Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) is likely to submit the rankings by next week, three months after the KSUM entrusted it with the task.

“We are in the final stages of ranking. The first round of ranking is over, and the data validation process by visiting colleges for collection of physical evidence of the data already submitted by them is also nearing completion. We are hopeful of submitting the rankings to KSUM by next week,” Santhosh Kurup, chief executive officer, ICTAK, told The Hindu.

Out of the 210 accredited IEDCs in the State, 185 have been covered under the rating. KSUM sources said after an initial vetting, rankings would be published on its website and would come into force in a couple of months.

Funding

Thereafter, funding, next level of support to student start-ups and facilitation of industrial connect will be based on this rating. Accreditation of non-performing IEDCs will be withdrawn. There will be no appeal facility for colleges dissatisfied with the rankings, which are being done on the basis of already accepted criteria. At best, they will be allowed to fill the gaps in their data submission.

The KSUM offers an initial funding of ₹2 lakh to all IEDCs followed by another ₹1 lakh to performing ones besides facilitating their participation in events.

The ICTAK has already fixed ranks based on the data provided by colleges and the KSUM, and the rankings may change or remain the same depending on the verification of evidence during college visits. Since the quantitative data supplied by the KSUM has also been considered, the final rankings submitted by the ICTAK are unlikely to undergo much change after KSUM’s vetting.

Six parameters

The rating has been based on around six parameters fixed under the national start-up framework. Evangelisation of start-up programmes among students, competency development activities created inside colleges, funding secured other than from the KSUM, innovation quotient such as patents applied for and national and international awards are some of the parameters considered for judgement.

Based on the parameters, colleges have to answer around 40-odd questions while submitting their data, which is fed into an analytical platform to reach the scores.