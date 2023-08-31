ADVERTISEMENT

KSUM start-ups to tie up with German corporate houses

August 31, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has enabled firms incubating under it to tie up with corporate houses in Germany by facilitating six high-potential nascent companies from the State to visit the central European country.

Infusory Future Tech Labs, PlaySpots, SKEWBIRD Technologies, Fuselage Innovations, Tranquility IoT, and Big Data Solutions and TOSIL Systems completed a tour across key cities in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia, pitching their ideas to potential investors, partners and customers. Carried out as part of an exchange programme, the firms visited NRW cities that included Krefeld, Essen, Dortmund, Solingen and Düsseldorf, said a press release here.

The visiting start-ups showcased their products at a global Digital Demo Day event as well, yielding fruitful interactions with prominent stakeholders in NRW and the European innovation ecosystem.

“The meetings have opened up avenues for meaningful collaborations and investments,” KSUM chief executive officer Anoop Ambika said. “They will boost the collaborative endeavours of start-ups and pave the way for a wider as well as deeper reach with industry ecosystems abroad,” he added.

