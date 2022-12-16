KSUM opens preliminary talks for forming design committee by wooing industry stalwarts

December 16, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has initiated preliminary discussions towards constituting a ‘design committee’ by drawing stalwarts from the industry and design councils.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move assumes significance after the Chief Minister announced the State government’s intention to frame a Design Policy during his inaugural address at the two-day Kochi Design Week hosted by KSUM here on Friday.

KSUM hopes to dig into the expertise of people like Biren Ghosh who was instrumental in formulating a design policy for Karnataka. “The design committee will have experts from across the country and the world. We aim to take cue from their expertise suited to the social aspects of Kerala and the design transformations the State may need,” said Anoop P. Ambika, Chief Executive Officer, KSUM.

The process entails four aspects — creation of talents, a design centre of excellence, production, and execution. Designing the proposed ‘startup pods’ announced by the Chief Minister recently may also pose a big design challenge.

Startup pods propose to combine the tourism potential and the start-up ecosystem of the State to set up workplaces in remote areas where innovators can come and spend three to six months for creating their products in the exotic wilderness offered by the State.

“Startup pods may need frugal infrastructure, adopting a design that is in sync with the surrounding society and generates jobs. Creating a design without embracing the existing design patterns while bringing together all these aspects poses a big challenge,” said Mr. Ambika.