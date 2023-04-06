KSUM-incubated Banzan qualifies to participate in tech event GITEX Africa

April 06, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

A new-generation digital entertainment company, Banzan Ventures, under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has qualified to participate in GITEX Africa in Morocco next month and Expand North Star in the UAE later in October.

A communication said here on Thursday that the May 31-June 2 GITEX Africa at Marrakesh in Morocco was the continent’s largest all-inclusive tech event, connecting tech titans, governments, SMEs, start-ups, coders, investors, and academia. The Expand North Star to be held in Dubai from October 15 to 18 will present a creative new format to extend engagements with tech leaders, venture capitalists, unicorns, scale-ups, and other stakeholders.

Banzan Ventures won the opportunity to participate in both the events following a roadshow organised jointly by Dubai World Trade Centre, GITEX Africa, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, and GITEX Morocco. Banzan Ventures is getting a chance to take part in GITEX’s Supernova Challenge, which is the biggest pitch competition in West Asia, Africa, and South Asia.

The entertainment company here was founded in 2017 and focuses on mobile games, online comics, and storytelling for brands. KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.