KSU-Youth Congress march turns violent in Kochi

June 12, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A march taken out by activists of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) and the Youth Congress to the office of the District Police Chief (Kochi City) on Monday turned violent after the police stopped the protesters using barricades.

The march led by KSU district president K.M. Krishnalal started from the District Congress Committee office. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Thampi Subrahmanyam inaugurated the march.

The march, however, was stopped near the office of the District Police Chief (Kochi City) by the police using barricades. When the protesters tried to topple the barricades, the police forced them back with water cannon.

Demands raised by protesters included the immediate arrest of K. Vidya, accused in fake certificate case, invocation of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act against Students’ Federation of India (SFI) State Secretary P.M. Arsho, who they alleged was a murder attempt accused, and scrapping of alleged fake cases against KSU leaders including its State president and a reporter.

The protesting activists also stuck a ‘lookout notice’ for Vidya on a police vehicle.

Meanwhile, the district unit of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists took out a march in the city in protest against arraigning Asianet chief reporter Akhila Nandakumar as an accused in the mark list row.

