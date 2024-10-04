KSU wins union election at Govt. Women’s Polytechnic College, Kalamassery

The Kerala Students Union won all the seats in the college union election held at the Govt. Women’s Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, on Friday.

The union said in a communication that it wrested the union from the Students Federation of India after a gap of 35 years. The elected office-bearers include Vaiga Nath (chairperson); Jyotsna (general secretary); Fathima (vice chairperson); Rameeza P.A. (Polytechnic University Council representative); Khowla M.S. (Arts Club Secretary); and Neha P.A. (Magazine Editor).

A video released by the union showed the newly-elected chairperson Vaiga being congratulated by her father Jinunath as the private bus he was driving stopped in front of the college to watch the victory celebration for a while.

