GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSU wins union election at Govt. Women’s Polytechnic College, Kalamassery

Published - October 04, 2024 09:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Vaiga Nath, who was elected chairperson of Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, being congratulated by her father Jinunath. 

Vaiga Nath, who was elected chairperson of Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, being congratulated by her father Jinunath. 

The Kerala Students Union won all the seats in the college union election held at the Govt. Women’s Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, on Friday.

The union said in a communication that it wrested the union from the Students Federation of India after a gap of 35 years. The elected office-bearers include Vaiga Nath (chairperson); Jyotsna (general secretary); Fathima (vice chairperson); Rameeza P.A. (Polytechnic University Council representative); Khowla M.S. (Arts Club Secretary); and Neha P.A. (Magazine Editor).

A video released by the union showed the newly-elected chairperson Vaiga being congratulated by her father Jinunath as the private bus he was driving stopped in front of the college to watch the victory celebration for a while.

Published - October 04, 2024 09:37 pm IST

Related Topics

election / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.