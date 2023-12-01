HamberMenu
KSU stages protest in Kochi demanding resignation of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu

December 01, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
KSU workers taking out a march to the Kanayannur Taluk Office in the city on Thursday demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu.

KSU workers taking out a march to the Kanayannur Taluk Office in the city on Thursday demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Ernakulam unit of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) staged a protest march here on Thursday demanding the resignation of R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education, following the decision of the Supreme Court to quash the re-appointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University.

The protesting activists alleged that the Minister along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had intervened in the matter in violation of norms to ensure Mr. Ravindran’s appointment. The apex court verdict had come as a blow to the LDF government, they said.

