KSU, SFI activists clash at Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam

Tension erupted after reports emerged of SFI activist’s murder in Idukki

About 10 Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists, including a woman office-bearer, were injured after they were allegedly beaten up by Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists on the Maharaja’s College campus on Monday afternoon.

Tension erupted shortly after the media reported the alleged murder of an SFI activist by KSU activists during a college election in Idukki. The injured students, including the president and vice presidents of the Maharaja’s KSU unit, were rushed initially to the General Hospital. Later, some of them were shifted to Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital and Medical Trust Hospital.

“It was a targeted beating of KSU activists without any provocation. Only later did we realise that it was retaliation for what happened in Idukki. At least three of the admitted have serious injuries, including on the head. Even our woman vice president Anna wasn’t spared,” said Sunil Sajeevan, a KSU activist.

The college authorities sought the help of the police and announcements were made over the public address system to clear the campus. For a short period, the police restricted entry into the campus, and remained on guard at the entrance. A meeting of the college council is expected to be held on Tuesday to discuss the action to be taken against the attackers.

“There were regular classes and exams at the college and, at lunch break, we heard some slogan-shouting and saw students running helter-skelter. We initially did not realise what was happening. As soon as we did, we alerted the police,” said Zeenat N.A., who held the charge of principal in the absence of Principal Mercy Joseph.

Protest planned

The district unit of the KSU is planning strong protests against what they termed as “violence without any provocation by the SFI”.

“What is the point of beating up innocent students here for something that happened in Idukki,” asked Aloshious Xavier, KSU district president.

However, SFI district secretary Amal Sohan attributed the incident to provocation by KSU activists against the march staged by the SFI in protest against the killing in Idukki.