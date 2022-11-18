KSU protests at Maharaja’s College against alleged acceptance of incomplete SFI nominations

November 18, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KOCHI

Activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) on Friday gheraoed the vice principal of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, alleging that the principal, in association with the teachers affiliated to the Left front, accepted the incomplete nominations of candidates belonging to the Students Federation of India (SFI), though the scrutiny committee had rejected it for violation of norms for the college union election.

The vice principal was at the centre of the protest as the principal Dr. V.S. Joy was not on the campus. The protesting students alleged that the nominations submitted by four candidates of the SFI were rejected by the scrutiny committee as the date of birth column was incomplete. Moreover, they had also failed to submit the proof of their age in violation of rules prescribed by the Mahatma Gandhi University for the college union election, according to KSU activists.

The unit representatives of KSU alleged that the college authorities delayed the publication of the final list of candidates to accommodate the incomplete nominations. As the action by the principal was against the rules, we will approach the Kerala High Court against the decision, they said.

Dr. Joy said that the decision of the scrutiny committee to reject the nominations was wrong. The university rules stated that the candidates need to only make the relevant declarations in the nomination form while the submission of proof was not mandatory, he said.