KSU president’s plea for judicial probe politically motivated, Cusat registrar tells HC

December 13, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Registrar of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that a plea by Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) president Aloshious Xavier for a judicial probe into the stampede on the varsity campus lacked merit, and that he had filed the petition for political gains and with mala fide intention.

In an affidavit filed in response to a petition by the KSU leader, Registrar V. Meera pointed out that a police investigation and the other inquiries by the three-member sub-committee of the varsity Syndicate and by the Director of Collegiate Education and the Director of Technical Education into the incident were in progress. Besides, a magisterial inquiry by the District Collector also was also on. Therefore, it was not open for the petitioner to raise a plea for inquiry into the incident at this stage. The petitioner was abusing the process of law with mala fide intentions.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dipak Kumar Sahoo, Professor (Safety and Fire Engineering), Cusat, and former principal of the School of Engineering, on Wednesday filed a petition before the court seeking to get himself included in the petition. He said he was the principal of the School of Engineering at the time of the unfortunate incident. He was asked to step down Immediately after the incident and hand over charge to Dr. Sobha Cyrus.

