KSU moves HC seeking judicial inquiry into stampede at Cusat

December 04, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

A writ petition was filed on Monday before the Kerala High Court seeking a judicial inquiry into the stampede that claimed four lives at the venue of the tech fest organised by the School of Engineering of the Cochin University of Science and Technology on November 25.

The petition was filed by Aloshius Xavier, president, Kerala Students Union (KSU). According to him, the accident occurred because of the inaction of the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) and Registrar of Cusat, and Principal, the School of Engineering. He said the State police had registered an FIR in connection with the incident and started an investigation. But investigation was being conducted in a biased manner due to the influence exerted by the ruling party, as their nominees were in the the Syndicate and Senate of the university.

In fact, the police were yet to record the statements of the V-C, Registrar, Principal and the Director, Youth Welfare Department, Cusat. He alleged that the main reason for the stampede was that the Registrar had neglected the Principal’s request for providing security during the programme.

Judicial commission

Mr. Xavier said he had submitted a representation before the Vice-Chancellor that a request be made to the government, and if necessary to the State Assembly, for constituting a judicial commission to conduct an independent and impartial inquiry into the stampede. However, there had been no response so far.