KSU march turns violent at Cusat

September 25, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOCHI

Eight members of KSU, including its district leader, arrested in connection with the incident

The Hindu Bureau

The police firing water canons on Kerala Students’ Union activists who staged a protest on the Cusat campus on Monday alleging irregularities in the selection of P.K. Baby as director of students’ welfare. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A protest march organised by the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) to the administrative office of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) alleging irregularities in the appointment of P.K. Baby as director of students’ welfare turned violent on Monday.

The police fired water canons on the activists alleging that they had hurled stones on them. Vipin Das, Station House Officer, Kalamassery, sustained minor injuries on his hand. Several activists were reportedly injured in the ensuing police lathi charge. Eight members of the KSU, including Miva Jolly, district leader of the organisation, were arrested in connection with the incident. The police slapped charges of obstruction to official duty on them.

The activists alleged that the police had acted against them even before the march had reached near the barricade set up on the main campus. A few activists tried to break the cordon, resulting in police action.

The protesters alleged nepotism and favouritism in the appointment of Mr. Baby, a former leader of the Students’ Federation of India, as director of students’ welfare under the Department of Youth Welfare. They alleged that the appointment was brought under the teaching category in violation of University Grants Commission norms.

The university authorities had rejected the allegations saying that the post was brought under the teaching category in 2019 as per the approval of the government and then the Chancellor.

