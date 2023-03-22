ADVERTISEMENT

KSU march to police station triggers tension

March 22, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A protest march to the Kalady police station by the district committee of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) caused tension on Wednesday.

The march was held in protest against the alleged police inaction following a clash between KSU and Students’ Federation of India activists at Sree Sankara College, Kalady, a few days ago and fake charges were reportedly foisted on KSU activists.

The KSU alleged that the police had been protecting a youth, the son of a local CPI(M) leader, who reportedly was part of the group that attacked KSU activists during a clash over the conduct of an event on the campus. One KSU worker reportedly sustained severe injuries in the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The march was inaugurated by Roji John, MLA. The protesters were stopped by the police using barricades a few hundred metres away from the police station. Activists who allegedly attempted to scale the barricades were arrested by the police. Seven persons who were arrested on charge of unlawful assembly and rioting were later released on bail.

Meanwhile, the police claimed that they had already arrested all persons involved in the clash over which the protest was held. Some of them have been booked for attempt to murder though they remain in hospital after sustaining injuries in the clash, said police sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US