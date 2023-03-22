KSU march to police station triggers tension

March 22, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - KOCHI

A protest march to the Kalady police station by the district committee of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) caused tension on Wednesday.

The march was held in protest against the alleged police inaction following a clash between KSU and Students’ Federation of India activists at Sree Sankara College, Kalady, a few days ago and fake charges were reportedly foisted on KSU activists.

The KSU alleged that the police had been protecting a youth, the son of a local CPI(M) leader, who reportedly was part of the group that attacked KSU activists during a clash over the conduct of an event on the campus. One KSU worker reportedly sustained severe injuries in the incident.

The march was inaugurated by Roji John, MLA. The protesters were stopped by the police using barricades a few hundred metres away from the police station. Activists who allegedly attempted to scale the barricades were arrested by the police. Seven persons who were arrested on charge of unlawful assembly and rioting were later released on bail.

Meanwhile, the police claimed that they had already arrested all persons involved in the clash over which the protest was held. Some of them have been booked for attempt to murder though they remain in hospital after sustaining injuries in the clash, said police sources.