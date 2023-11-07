HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSU education bandh total in Ernakulam

November 07, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) organised an education bandh on higher secondary school and college campuses in Ernakulam on Tuesday as part of the State-wide protest against the police lathicharge on its activists in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The KSU protested against the alleged atrocities against its members after the march organised by them to the residence of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu in Thiruvananthapuram turned violent. They had claimed that the Minister had supported the alleged manipulation of college union election results by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) at Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur.

KSU Ernakulam district president K.M. Krishna Lal said the agitation would be strengthened if the government intended to curb protests using brute force.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.