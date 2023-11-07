KSU education bandh total in Ernakulam

November 07, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) organised an education bandh on higher secondary school and college campuses in Ernakulam on Tuesday as part of the State-wide protest against the police lathicharge on its activists in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The KSU protested against the alleged atrocities against its members after the march organised by them to the residence of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu in Thiruvananthapuram turned violent. They had claimed that the Minister had supported the alleged manipulation of college union election results by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) at Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur.

KSU Ernakulam district president K.M. Krishna Lal said the agitation would be strengthened if the government intended to curb protests using brute force.