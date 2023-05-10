ADVERTISEMENT

KSU demands resignation of Health Minister

May 10, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) burnt the effigy of Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday in protest against the murder of a 23-year-old house surgeon at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital.

They held a march from the District Congress Committee office to the Office of the District Police Chief (Kochi City) and raised slogans demanding the resignation of the Minister, alleging that the department had failed to curb the growing attacks against doctors. The police prevented them from entering the office premises and it resulted in a minor scuffle.

