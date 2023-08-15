KSU alleges conspiracy behind video ridiculing visually impaired teacher at Maharaja’s College

August 15, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) has alleged conspiracy behind the video that showed a few students of the final year BA Political Science programme at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, ridiculing a visually impaired faculty member while he was taking class.

Six of them, including Mohammed Fazil, the unit vice president of the KSU, were suspended pending inquiry on Monday by the college authorities for allegedly mocking Priyesh C.U., Assistant Professor of Political Science. Aloshious Xavier, State president of the organisation, claimed that Mr. Fazil, who was seen standing behind the faculty member, was requesting him to initiate measures to overcome his attendance shortage. “A girl student, who was allegedly found removing a chair while the faculty member was leaving the classroom, was clearing his way and ensuring that he did not tumble. However, we regret the pain caused to him,” he said.

Mr. Xavier said the organisation would lodge a police complaint demanding a forensic inquiry into the video that was circulated on social media, as it was edited. Mr. Priyesh said he was pained as the students had allegedly ridiculed his impairment by circulating the video on social media. “They had exploited my disability,” he said.

The Association of Kerala Government College Teachers has condemned the incident. It demanded disciplinary action against those involved while pointing out that the faculty member had overcome many challenges in his life to reach his current position.

