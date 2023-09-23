HamberMenu
KSU activists protest at Cusat against ‘secrecy’ in interview

September 23, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) staged a protest at the administrative building of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on Saturday, alleging secrecy in the interview held for the promotion of P.K. Baby, Director of Students’ Welfare, as associate professor.

As the main gate was closed amid the presence of police personnel, they entered the office premises scaling the compound wall. Though the security was caught off-guard, they prevented the activists from proceeding towards the office of the Vice-Chancellor, where the interview was held.

The university authorities refuted the allegations saying that the interview schedule was published earlier, and that it was held as per norms.

The KSU and the Muslim Students’ Federation had alleged that Mr. Baby was appointed as teacher in violation of University Grants Commission norms. They had also alleged irregularities in his appointment as Director of Students’ Welfare. The university authorities had rejected the allegations.

