KSU activists held

The city police arrested five KSU activists on Sunday in a replay of the previous day’s action when six KSU workers were detained on charge of attempting to wave black flags at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Officials said the KSU activists had reached the Ernakulam guest house around 5 p.m. when the Chief Minister was inside. The arrested were identified as KSU vice-president A.A. Ajmal, district vice-president S.Bhagyanath, Fineson Basil, Albin Alex and Muneer C.K. They were booked under Section 151 of the CrPC (Arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) and were later released on bail.

Earlier, the police had stepped up security arrangements along the streets through which Mr.Vijayan was slated to pass and in front of the guest house on information that KSU activists would try to wave black flags at the Chief Minister.