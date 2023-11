November 17, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalamassery police registered a case against 13 KSU activists for their alleged involvement in the tension at the Sahara hostel of the Cochin University of Science and Technology in connection with the union election. The case was registered on a petition lodged by the college authorities accusing damage worth around ₹17,500 to the front grill of the hostel.