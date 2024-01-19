KSU accuses SFI activists of ransacking rooms at Maharaja’s College hostel

January 19, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Maharaja’s College seems to be on the boil despite the campus and its hostels being shut down indefinitely since Students Federation of India (SFI) unit secretary Abdul Nasar P.A. was stabbed on Wednesday midnight.

After the SFI levelled allegations against the Fraternity Movement and the Kerala Students Union (KSU) of carrying out the assault, KSU on Friday accused SFI activists of breaking into and ransacking the rooms of their members at the MCRV Hostel and burning their valuables, including certificates. The organisation alleged that sports certificates of one of their members who played baseball and kho-kho at the university level and identity documents of another member were set ablaze.

On Thursday morning, the Maharaja’s College authorities confirmed break in and ransacking of four rooms with signs of things being set on fire. The principal forwarded the complaint received from the aggrieved students along with the hostel warden’s report to the Central police.

Meanwhile, KSU district president K.M. Krishnalal alleged at a press conference that the SFI was trying to create another martyr by continuously creating tension at Maharaja’s College. The SFI was repeatedly resorting to violence, he added.

“Targeting those involved in the organisational work of the KSU has been going on for long. KSU Ernakulam Assembly Constituency president Amal Tomy who was brutally attacked by SFI activists remains admitted in a hospital with serious injuries. Amal has been the target of several SFI attacks in the past. He was attacked, near the college on Thursday evening, after he reached there on hearing about the tension on the campus,” Mr. Krishnalal said. Incidentally, Amal was among the 19 arraigned as accused by the Central police in the case registered over the assault of Nasar.

“Despite serious criminal activities by the SFI, the police were treating them with kid gloves. It should not be forgotten that all this is happening right under the nose of the office of the District Police Chief (Kochi City),” he said adding that those who had attacked Amal were yet to be nabbed.

The SFI unit secretary was an accused in several criminal cases and the resultant retaliatory act against him should not be hoisted on KSU. Mr. Krishnalal warned of strong protests if the SFI persisted with its violence against KSU activists.

