HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSU accuses CPI(M) of helping accused in fake certificate row get PhD admission

June 08, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) has alleged that K. Vidya, who is in the eye of a storm over allegedly forging an experience certificate of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, had secured admission for PhD at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, in violation of reservation norms with the knowledge of the CPI(M) leadership, including Minister P. Rajeeve.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, KSU State president Aloshious Xavier asked the university to publish the report of the SC/ST Cell that had been asked to probe various complaints. He also called for the cancellation of Vidya’s PhD admission.

ALSO READ
Case registered against former SFI leader in fake certificate row

Mr. Xavier demanded a forensic examination of the allegedly forged experience certificate produced by Vidya to verify whether the seal on it was the original seal kept at Maharaja’s College or not. He alleged that the current vice principal of the college was a junior faculty member who was appointed in violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. He also alleged that vice principals signing files in favour of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) in the absence of the principal had been a common practice for years.

Mr. Xavier demanded that files signed by vice principals over the past seven years should be examined. A nexus between the vice principal, governing council, examination department, a Left-affiliated teachers’ organisation, and the SFI leadership was at work at Maharaja’s College, he alleged.

A petition has been sent to the Governor raising the charges, Mr. Xavier said, adding that he would meet the Governor in person next week.

The KSU will take out a march to the Sanskrit varsity demanding a probe into the alleged irregularities, including the granting of PhD admission to Vidya, on Friday at 11 a.m.

Related Topics

politics / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.