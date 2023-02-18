KSSP calls for transparency in higher education sector

February 18, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) has urged the State government to be more transparent to clear the popular perception of excessive political interference in the higher education sector.

The KSSP office-bearers were addressing a press conference here coinciding with its State-wide foot march passing through the district on Saturday. The organisation espouses different topics on each day of the march, and education was the theme on Saturday.

Reports on the appointment of unqualified persons at the helm of higher education institutions compromised the credibility of the sector and negated all its achievements. Such sweeping generalisations, rather than issue-specific criticism, are quite damaging and created a negative perception about the lack of autonomy in higher education institutions and the quality of their training and research.

Vacant seats

Nearly 80,000 undergraduate seats remain vacant in the State every year, and a majority of them are in the unaided sector. Yet, a commission appointed by the government had recommended increasing the number of seats. Recommendations of the three commissions appointed by the government for reforming the higher education sector are being implemented with little debate.

Notwithstanding the recommendations, there is poor allocation of funds to reform the higher education sector. Even the latest Budget set apart a mere 0.46% for the higher education sector, while it was 1.70% in Tamil Nadu and 1.44% in West Bengal. This is already reflecting in the infrastructure and quality of faculties and research, said Ratheesh Krishnan, convener of the higher education committee of the KSSP.

Over 30,000 students from Kerala are going abroad to pursue higher education every year, and the number is only set to increase. The best of brains are leaving the State, and they never return, said Joji Koottummel, general secretary, KSSP.

‘Unsettling move’

The move by universities to appoint as faculty members people who qualified as ‘professor of practice’ as per University Grants Commission (UGC) norms for courses being run on project mode is quite unsettling. For, they need not have any academic qualification but merely an experience of 15 years in any field. While the UGC itself has set three years as their tenure, the order of the Higher Education department has set it as five years. The order should be frozen and discussions should be held.

KSSP secretary L. Shailaja, Ernakulam district president N. Shaji, and district secretary K.P. Sunil were present.