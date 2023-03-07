ADVERTISEMENT

KSSP demands removal of entire waste from Brahmapuram on war footing

March 07, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam wing of the Kerala Sastra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) has demanded that the entire waste at Brahmapuram be removed on a war footing in the wake of the continuing crisis triggered by the massive fire on March 2.

Blaming the Kochi Corporation, government departments, and the Ernakulam district administration for failure to ensure scientific management of waste at the dumping site, Parishad representatives pointed out that the situation reflected the lack of a clear policy on waste management in the State.

Dr. N. Shaji and K.P. Sunil, district president and secretary respectively of the organisation, said that the transportation of waste from other places to the site must be stopped. Source-level treatment of waste should be promoted. The authorities should collect only cleaned plastic. Haritha Karma Sena volunteers should be appointed in all divisions to collect non-biodegradable waste, they said.

Suggesting the promotion of decentralised plants as centralised projects had failed to yield results, they said that waste should not be stored at the dumping yard as chances of the proposed waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram turning a reality were remote.

