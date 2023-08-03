HamberMenu
KSSP backs Speaker; says Sangh trying to crush scientific temper, reasoning

August 03, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) has said that the controversy over Speaker A.N. Shamseer’s alleged anti-Hindu remarks is a ploy by the Sangh Parivar to help the fascist forces thrive in the State by dispelling scientific temper and reasoning.

The Sangh Parivar has realised that the easiest way to remain in power is to divide people in the name of religion and to create narratives that lacked scientific reasoning and rational thinking. The educated sections will have no doubts that Mr. Shamseer’s views were objective, scientific, and in tune with constitutional provisions. The efforts to recall his religion to add fuel in the controversy will only result in triggering a dangerous rift in the secular society, said B. Ramesh, president, and Joji Kuttummel, general secretary of the parishat, in a release.

They pointed out that the declaration that faith is more important than science will only take the State backwards to the pre-renaissance era when majority of the people were divided in the name of their caste, colour, and creed. A joint resistance is required against the anti-science mentality propagated by the Sangh Parivar, they said.

