KSSIA to put forward demands to Industries Minister

Kochi

29 December 2021 20:06 IST

MSMEs association to hold interactive session with Rajeeve

The Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) will accord a reception to Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and hold an interactive session with him here at the KSSIA Hall on Saturday.

The association, representing around 8,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the State, is looking forward to meet the minister to air its views on the industrial scenario, especially against the backdrop of the opening up of activities after the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and the new initiatives taken by the government to improve the ease of doing business and draw more private investments.

Early this week, KSSIA had submitted a memorandum to the minister, highlighting, among other things, the implementation of the price preference policy. The policy declared by Union and State governments had not been implemented by government agencies, including public sector units and local self-government bodies. The policy was declared to help the marketing of products from MSMEs.

The association also recalled that some of the concessions extended to MSMEs like exemption from Earnest Money Deposit when participating in a tender had been reintroduced after repeated requests from the industries. However, the demand for Security Deposits when participating in tenders is still in place. Large sums of money are demanded as security deposits when participating in a tender and most often there are difficulties associated with getting back these deposits, the association said.

‘Simplify rules’

KSSIA also appealed to the government to simplify the rules and regulations governing the construction of buildings meant to house industrial units. The association feels that small units being established in interior areas could be exempted from the purview of getting sanction from the Town Planner. At present, any factory building with an area of 1,500 sq.m. or more need the Town Planner’s permission. But such buildings in the area could be sanctioned by the panchayat concerned.

KSSIA also reiterated its demand for transfer of the ownership of the land bought by industrial unit owners in industrial estates through a hire purchase scheme under an agreement in 1969.

Another demand raised by small industries is that the validity of all industrial licences should be five years. Some of the local self-government bodies are not willing to renew licences for five years as prescribed to increase the ease of doing business in the State. All existing industrial units should be brought under K-SWIFT, the Single Window Interface for Fast and Transparent Clearance to facilitate clearances from departments and agencies concerned.

The association thanked the Industries Minister for the Meet The Minister programmes and appealed to the industries ministry to address the issues raised during these programmes.