KSSIA slams tendency to belittle enterprises 

February 20, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) has slammed what it called a tendency in the State to belittle efforts by entrepreneurs on the basis of the volume of investments they bring in and the nature of business.

Those involved in either big or small investments either in the manufacturing or non-manufacturing sector are all entrepreneurs, bringing in a certain amount of investment and providing a job, even if it is just for one person. They must be respected and encouraged, said A. Nizarudeen, president of the Association.

He told The Hindu on Sunday that those who wished to launch their own enterprises in the area of their choice needed to be encouraged so that there was job generation and revenue for the government. He underscored the fact that there was no distinction under the MSME Circular 2020 among enterprises that bring in investments ranging from ₹50,000 crore to ₹250 crore.

An undertaking seeking to avail the privileges of an enterprise must go through the Udyam registration process. But there is a tendency to make little of small enterprises, he alleged.

On the Industries department’s efforts to register a lakh new enterprises during the current financial year, he said the number of manufacturing units with large investments might be small in terms of percentage of the total units registered. However, even trading and services sectors are eligible for Udyam registration and must be considered and respected as enterprises, he added.

According to Industries department data, 1.33 lakh new enterprises have been registered so far this financial year. These enterprises have brought in more than ₹8,000 crore in investments and generated 2.87 lakh jobs. Of them, more than 46,000 units are in the trading sector, while there are 22,875 units in the agro-food and beverages processing sector and more than 14,000 units in the garments and textiles segment. Other services sector enterprises number more than 10,000 units.