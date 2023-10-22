KSRTC’s default in loan repayments behind KTDFC’s financial woes, says its CMD

October 22, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Kochi

The financial crisis faced by Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC) is not due to any irrational or uneconomical activities undertaken by the Corporation or mismanagement or fraud but due to availing of loan from the Ernakulum and Palakkad District Cooperative Banks on a directive of the State government for restructuring the loans of KSRTC, according to an affidavit filed by B. Ashok, Chairman and Managing Director of KTDFC, before the Kerala High Court.

As per the affidavit filed by the KTDFC, a government entity, the non-banking finance company could not repay its outstanding term deposits due to KSRTC defaulting on loan repayments and the Reserve Bank of India’s restrictions on it from accepting further deposits. Further, its meagre other incomes were barely sufficient to maintain its rented real estate properties and pay the salaries to its employees, it said.

The affidavit was filed in response to a Kolkata-based company seeking a directive to the KTDFC to immediately release its four matured fixed deposits lying with the finance company.

In fact, loan disbursed through a consortium of banks to KSRTC has upset the otherwise profitable deposits/lending business of KTDFC. It had to absorb the cost of restructuring KSRTC’s debts. However, the move had jeopardised its deposit operations and resulted in RBI imposing restriction on its day-today business due to negative Net Own Funds (NOF). As per the advice of the RBI, the corporation had stopped NBFI (Non-Banking Financial Institution) activities. As a result, the deposit taking activity, which used to generate ₹150-crore business per annum, has come to a standstill with effect from August 03,2022.

The RBI issued the order due to mounting Non-Performing Assets (NPA) created by the KSRTC loans, the main debtor of KTDFC. As on August 31, 2023, the total outstanding loan together with interest atands at ₹9l2 crore, which include short-term loan taken from the Palakkad and Ernakulam District Cooperative Bank for clearing the liability of the KSRTC, the company said.

The company’s financial stability had been adversely affected since March 27, 2018, i.e., from the date of its participation in the consortium arrangement declared by the government for the revival of KSRTC.

It pointed out that during the financial year 2021-22, an amount of ₹350 crore was earmarked in the Budget head of KSRTC (Transport department) for releasing it to the KTDFC to clear the loan taken from Palakkad and Ernakulam District Co-Operative Banks (Now Kerala Bank). However, no amount was released by the KSRTC as yet.

Recovery proceedings

The affidavit further said that steps are being taken to recover the amount from various debtors of KTDFC, including KSRTC, by invoking recovery proceedings. If the KSRTC or the government released the amount due to KTDFC, the firm will be able to maintain the Net Owned Fund (NOF) and will be able to get over the restriction imposed by the RBI on its non-banking financial activities.

Mr. Ashok also pointed out that the government had already released ₹55.60 crore for repayment of the depositors. The Corporation is expecting that the government would release the amount due to KTDFC for repayment of the matured deposits shortly as well as clear the dues towards the loan availed from the two district cooperative banks for the purpose of restructuring of KSRTC loans and for arranging consortium loan to KSRTC.