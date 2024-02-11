ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC’s bus terminal building at Aluva inaugurated

February 11, 2024 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The new KSRTC bus terminal at Aluva which was inaugurated by Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar on February 11. 

The new bus terminal building of KSRTC at Aluva was inaugurated on February 11 (Saturday) by Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar.

He said an app would be readied to monitor operations of the agency at a click, while a toll-free number would be announced for people to submit their suggestions and complaints. The PWD would be entrusted with KSRTC’s construction works to avoid delays. Low-cost AC buses would be introduced in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode route. Steps would be taken to augment services in rural and hilly areas.

Steps are under way to ensure prompt payment of salary and pension to employees. Action would be taken against those who neglect their work responsibilites, he said. Directions have been given to dispose off all files at RTOs in five days, he added.

The bus terminal was built using ₹8.64 crore from the asset development fund of Anwar Sadath, MLA, and the KSRTC’s ₹5.92 crore. Mr. Sadath presided over the function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US