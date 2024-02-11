KSRTC’s bus terminal building at Aluva inaugurated

February 11, 2024 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - KOCHI

The new bus terminal building of KSRTC at Aluva was inaugurated on February 11 (Saturday) by Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar.

He said an app would be readied to monitor operations of the agency at a click, while a toll-free number would be announced for people to submit their suggestions and complaints. The PWD would be entrusted with KSRTC’s construction works to avoid delays. Low-cost AC buses would be introduced in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode route. Steps would be taken to augment services in rural and hilly areas.

Steps are under way to ensure prompt payment of salary and pension to employees. Action would be taken against those who neglect their work responsibilites, he said. Directions have been given to dispose off all files at RTOs in five days, he added.

The bus terminal was built using ₹8.64 crore from the asset development fund of Anwar Sadath, MLA, and the KSRTC’s ₹5.92 crore. Mr. Sadath presided over the function.