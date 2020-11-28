KSRTC told to complete Aluva terminal work

KOCHI

28 November 2020 00:02 IST

‘Delay causing hardship to commuters’

The KSRTC must complete construction of its bus terminal in Aluva, the State Human Rights Commission has directed.

The delay in readying the structure has resulted in commuters encountering many difficulties. The PWD (Buildings wing) has not published a deadline to commission the structure. Many items in the works that PWD claims to have done are incomplete, Chairman of the Commission, Antony Dominic, said.

The directive came on a petition filed by Dominic Kavunkal, an Aluva native, who said that not even preliminary works were over despite ₹6 crore being released from MLA funds.

Advertising

Advertising

Both the PWD and KSRTC had submitted their versions before the commission.