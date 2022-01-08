KSRTC to run circular service in Kochi

Minister flags off shuttle service on HMT Jn.-medical college route

The KSRTC will run a city circular bus service, with Kalamassery as the base, if the municipality provides adequate parking space, Minister for Transport Antony Raju said here on Saturday.

Flagging off a shuttle bus service launched on the HMT Junction-Government Medical College-Kalamassery route, he said electric buses would be deployed for the circular service. Earlier, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve had sought a circular bus service in the city.

Mr. Raju said patronage for a similar service was improving in Thiruvananthapuram, where 82 buses operate on seven circular routes every 10 minutes. They operate clockwise and anti-clockwise trips, including through side roads. Passengers who purchase a Good Day Ticket can make unlimited trips for 24 hours.

Rural connectivity

The KSRTC is also planning to launch a ‘Grama Vandi’ service from April on experimental basis to enhance connectivity to rural areas. It will be conducted in tandem with the respective local bodies based on the routes they recommend. The service will be the first-of-its-kind in the country. Such services can also be sponsored by pooling in the cost of fuel, and the expenses can be sourced from the CSR funds of companies, the Minister said. It is planned to extend the service to other districts in a phased manner.

Medical College connectivity

The first 10,000 passengers of the HMT Junction-Government Medical College service can travel free of cost, Mr. Raju said, adding that it would be extended to Kangarapady. The service will be available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fare is ₹10, and it can be done away with, if sponsors come forward.

Municipal Chairperson Seema Kannan and Medical College Principal Dr. P. Kala Keshavan were among those who were present on the occasion.

The function also saw Mr. Raju announce the resumption of select bus services that were withdrawn due to the pandemic.