KSRTC to roll out e-buses in Kochi shortly, says Transport Minister

December 08, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would shortly launch a fleet of electric buses in Kochi, Minister for Transport Antony Raju said at a public meeting held as part of Navakerala Sadas here on Friday.

He had in September said that Kochi would get its share of over 50 e-buses (for intra-district use) in November, considering the demand for such buses in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sources had told The Hindu in August that the KSRTC would roll out 100 city buses in the Greater Kochi area, and that they would in all likelihood be e-buses like the ones that operate in Thiruvananthapuram. The agency’s regional officials had readied a tentative list of routes through which the buses were to operate. This was in the wake of widespread complaints from passengers over 100 Thirukochi buses that operated in the Greater Kochi area being withdrawn from service during the past decade, leaving them with inadequate public transport connectivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The funds to procure the buses were to be realised mainly from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML). Official sources said a decision on procuring e-buses for Kochi using CSML funds was expected to be taken at the agency’s director board meeting on December 14. CSML is expected to provide funds to procure approximately 20 e-buses, while funds for the rest could be sourced from KIIFB, it is learnt.

The KSRTC had earlier this month readied a facility to enable passengers to track live the position of e-buses that operated in Thiruvananthapuram. This would help them assess the time by which each bus would arrive at stops.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT