KSRTC to operate shuttle services from HMT Jn. to medical college

KOCHI

12 December 2021 00:17 IST

Bid to reduce travel woes of public

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will start shuttle services from HMT Junction to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, January 8 to reduce the travel woes faced by the people.

The service will be available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Antony Raju, Minister for Transport, said here on Saturday that the service would be offered free of cost, if there were sponsors to meet the expenditure.

Ticket rate

The ticket rate would be ₹10. The start of the new service was announced after his discussions with P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, on how to resolve the issues related to the KSRTC services in Kalamassery Assembly constituency.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Raju said that a Mattupuram-Paravur bus service would be available from January 1. Nearly 40 trips, which were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 situation in Kalamassery, would be restored from January 20. The KSRTC would open a ticket reservation centre in Kalamassery.

Circular services

The Transport department had plans to start city circular services based on the Thiruvananthapuram model. It would be available at a gap of 10 minutes. However, detailed studies would have to be conducted before starting the services. The officials had been told so submit a report by January, he said.

Mr. Rajeeve said that 15 new buses were required immediately in the district. Mr. Raju said that five buses would be handed over immediately. Twelve drivers and conductors each would be deployed. The Minister for Industries recommended KSRTC services for the welfare of the workers in the Kalamassery industrial area. An Aluva-Kalamassery-Thripunithura- Kottayam super fast bus service had to be considered.