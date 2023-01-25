ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC to operate Kochi metro feeder trips

January 25, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI 

Buses to ferry passengers to metro stations at MG Road, Maharaja’s, Town Hall, and Kaloor

The Hindu Bureau

Feeder services to Kochi metro stations will now be operated by the KSRTC as well. At the moment, only Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) operates six feeder services linking some of its stations.  

The KSRTC buses will ferry passengers to metro stations at MG Road, Maharaja’s, Town Hall, and Kaloor. The services, linking Thoppumpady and Banerjee Road, will be available at every 15-minute interval. It is expected to benefit passengers at Naval Base, shipyard, Menaka, High Court, and Ernakulam boat jetty.  

More details are available on the Kochi metro website, www.kochimetro.org

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

public transport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US