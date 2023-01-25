HamberMenu
KSRTC to operate Kochi metro feeder trips

Buses to ferry passengers to metro stations at MG Road, Maharaja’s, Town Hall, and Kaloor

January 25, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Feeder services to Kochi metro stations will now be operated by the KSRTC as well. At the moment, only Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) operates six feeder services linking some of its stations.  

The KSRTC buses will ferry passengers to metro stations at MG Road, Maharaja’s, Town Hall, and Kaloor. The services, linking Thoppumpady and Banerjee Road, will be available at every 15-minute interval. It is expected to benefit passengers at Naval Base, shipyard, Menaka, High Court, and Ernakulam boat jetty.  

More details are available on the Kochi metro website, www.kochimetro.org

