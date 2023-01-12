KSRTC submits pension scheme before HC

January 12, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Thursday submitted before the Kerala High Court a scheme which envisages payment of pending pensionary benefits due to its retired employees in two years.

In a statement filed before the High Court, the State transport utility said the KSRTC Pensionary Benefits Scheme, 2023 has been formulated in view of the directives by the High Court to pay pension benefits to retired employees. It added that if reforms were implemented at a faster pace, the scheme period could be reduced further. Besides, if the government gives financial aid to the tune of ₹3.46 crore every month at least for one year, the period could be reduced to one year.

It pointed out that the KSRTC was bound to pay the pension benefits. However, the wide gulf between its income and expenditure was the major hurdle in paying the pensionary benefits. If the employees cooperated with the new “Mission 2025” of the KSRTC, they could cut down on liabilities of the corporation. The KSRTC added that the corporation was taking concerted efforts to pay off its liabilities in two years. Every month around ₹4 crore was being paid as retirement benefits despite financial hardships faced by it.

Justice Devan Ramachandran adjourned the hearing in the case by 10 days.